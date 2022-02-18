(The Center Square) – The plan from Wisconsin Republicans to get people back to work took its first step forward at the Capitol Thursday.
The Wisconsin Assembly approved new rules for people receiving unemployment and Medicaid benefits.
“We are looking to build a stronger workforce,” Rep. Bob Petryk, R-Town of Washington, said Thursday, “It is the number one issue among employers in our state.”
Petryk’s proposal, AB 883, would make a series of changes to how unemployment benefits are managed in the state.
“Instead of looking at an entitlement, what we want the Department [of Workforce Development] to do is change their focus to helping people get back to work,” Petryk said.
Some of the changes would require people on unemployment in Wisconsin to look for work, actually go on interviews, and accept jobs that they’re offered in order to qualify for benefits.
Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said the idea is not to punish people, but to get them back into the workforce.
“We know this is the biggest issue facing our state, facing our state economy right now,” Born said. “We know that we have 100,000 fewer people in the workforce than we did pre-pandemic. And we know that we have seen growth in our benefit programs.”
The Assembly passed the plans on party-line votes. The state Senate is next.
But that’s about as far as the changes will go. Gov. Evers is expected to kill the plans when or if it makes it to his desk.