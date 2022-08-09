(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s U.S. Congressional Republicans reacted consistently to the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s home.
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson was the first to weigh-in on the late Monday night search at Trump’s home in Florida.
“One more example of our two-tiered system of justice,” Johnson said on Twitter when news of the raid first broke Monday night. “Who do you think they’ll weaponize the 87,000 IRS agents against? The answer is obvious. Their political enemies.”
Republican Congressman Scott Fitzgerald didn’t offer any of his own thoughts, but retweeted a message from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy that promised investigations into the FBI should Republicans retake Congress in November.
“Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar,” the message read.
Most of Wisconsin’s other Republicans, however, were silent through midday Tuesday about the raid.
Republican candidate for Congress, Derrick Van Orden, was very vocal about the raid.
He started tweeting late Monday night, and continued through early Tuesday.
“I woke up in the United States of America but I am not sure what country I will be going to sleep in tonight,” Van Orden said on Twitter Monday night.
He added “In the last 24 hours, the Democratic Party: 1) Passed a radical tax & spend bill – during the recession they caused – that will further tank the economy. 2) Had the FBI raid a former president’s house,” Van Orden said in a Tuesday tweet. “Vote like America depends on it. It does.”
Wisconsin’s Democrats in Congress were also largely silent about the raid.
Madison Congressman Mark Pocan focused on his dislike for the former president in his tweets, but didn’t reference the raid directly.
“Donald Trump says Democrats don’t want him to run for President. For the record, I want the most awful, unethical President in the nation’s history to run – and lose – for President again. Donald Trump will go down as the only twice impeached, twice defeated President. Nuff said,” Pocan tweeted.
Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore instead talked about the Inflation Reduction Act, and what she called the Republicans’ lies about it.