(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Republican delegation on Capitol Hill are asking Gov. Tony Evers to get TikTok off of all state phones.
Sen. Ron Johnson along with congressmen Mike Gallagher, Tom Tiffany, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil, and Scott Fitzgerald all signed a letter asking the governor to ban TikTok from all state government devices.
“TikTok is nefarious Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spyware that surveils American citizens, promotes CCP propaganda, and allows the CCP to censor and control Americans’ news and content. The United States Congress and multiple Biden Administration officials have raised concerns about TikTok on national security grounds and even called for a ban,” the Republicans’ letter stated.
Gallagher has long been a critic of TikTok. Just last week he went on Fox News to push for a total ban on TikTok in this country.
He said again in his letter to the governor that TikTok has the history of, and potential of spying on American users.
“TikTok is a CCP surveillance tool,” the Republicans told the governor. “It tracks cell phone users’ data, including user location data, and users’ keystrokes, even when not even using the app. The CCP can thus collect sensitive intelligence on Wisconsin government employees and even blackmail or pressure them based on this information.”
South Dakota’s governor issued a TikTok ban for state government devices there last week.
Johnson, Gallagher and the rest want the governor to not only ban the app but stop using it altogether.
“We further request that you lead by example and immediately delete your own TikTok accounts. Wisconsinites expect their governor to be aware of the dangerous national security threats TikTok poses and to protect them from this avenue for CCP intelligence operations. Knowing the threats posed by CCP control of TikTok, it is irresponsible—at best—for a governor to ignore these risks and promote TikTok through his own use of the app,” the Republicans wrote.
The delegation is asking that if the governor doesn’t issue a TikTok ban, that he at least write them back and explain why.