(The Center Square) – After answering questions about abortion and immigration during their last debate for governor, Wisconsin’s Republican candidates focused on taxes and crime in their final debate.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Tim Michels, and state Rep. Tim Ramthun all appeared in a two-hour debate Wednesday on News Talk 1130’s Dan O’Donnell Show.
The questions ranged on everything from education and social issues to election integrity. But the candidates spent most of their time talking about taxes.
“We’ve got to be really competitive in the future if we want to attract young workers. That’s why I want to make sure we are focusing our tax reform on the income tax rather than the property tax at this moment,” Kleefisch said. “As governor, I pledge to never do any net tax increases in the state of Wisconsin.”
Ramthun once again pitched a tax plan to move Wisconsin school funding away from local property taxes.
“I’d like to strongly push for removing the tax levy for public schools off of the property tax so that we can have a 60% to 70% reduction for property owners,” Ramthun explained.
Ramthun, however, didn’t have a clear answer as to where the money to pay for Wisconsin’s schools would come from after that.
Businessman Tim Michels said he wants to look at taxation as a whole in the state.
“We just need to make sure that we’re not doing an offset that cannot be overcome,” Michels added.
He said eliminating the property tax would cost the state, and “eat-in to” the state’s projected $5 billion surplus within the first four years of the next governor’s term.
Then there was the gas tax.
Kleefisch has accused Michels of wanting to raise gas taxes in the state because of his association with the road builders who have asked for a gas tax hike in the past.
“I have never once said I want to raise the gas tax,” Michels said. “I think it’s very unfair, very disingenuous, to use words lightly, to say that I am a gas-tax-raiser.”
Kleefisch countered by saying Michels needs to take “responsibility” for his role with many of the groups he once belonged to.
The Republicans almost universally agreed, however, on crime.
“When it comes to bail, more is better. And right now it's certainly too little,” Michels said. “It is one case-by-case basis. You can’t set $1 million bail across the board. But you don’t want to set $10,000 across the board.”
“We need mandatory minimums in both bail and sentencing,” Kleefisch said. “We need to lock the bad guys up.”
Republican voters will pick one of the three on August 9.