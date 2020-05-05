(The Center Square) – There is a lot of talk about the plan to reopen Wisconsin, but so far there isn't a definitive plan.
Gov. Tony Evers met with top legislative Republicans on Monday to talk about what is needed to begin reopening the state.
No one agreed to anything.
Before the meeting, Evers said he wanted to see a Republican plan.
"The basic question to be answered is, what is their plan?" the governor told reporters before Monday's meeting.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said after the meeting the governor is too focused on the partisan identity of whatever plan is determined the best course forward.
"We shouldn’t have a Republican plan or a governor’s plan. We need a Wisconsin plan that the entire state can get behind," Vos said in a statement. “What’s needed for Wisconsin right now is a bipartisan reopening strategy that is safe, gradual and regional."
Vos and other Republicans are pushing for a regional approach to reopening the state. Evers has pushed back on that idea from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.
"There are states such as Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Pennsylvania that have regional plans to reopen. It’s a safe and reasonable approach that I hope we can begin working on developing," Vos said.
Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, said a regional reopening would allow the state's economy to begin to warm-up in areas outside of Milwaukee and Madison, while the state waits for the infection numbers there to decline.
"Under the original safer at home order, many Wisconsinites took the advice of the medical community to flatten the curve," Testin told Fox News on Tuesday morning. "And by and large, we have flattened the curve here in Wisconsin. Now we need to listen to our business community to develop a plan to avoid an economic disaster."
Testin said there is a balance that can be found.