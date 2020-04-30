(The Center Square) – It's a very public "I told you so."
The Wisconsin Republican Party is dinging Democrats in the state for being wrong with their pre-Election Day coronavirus predictions.
"Despite the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s fear-mongering and irresponsible efforts to even fundraise off of a potential spike in deaths of their fellow Wisconsinites, there was not a spike in cases or deaths," the Republican Party said in a statement Thursday.
Republican leaders pointed to the doomsday predictions that Democratic leaders at both the statehouse in Madison, and in Milwaukee and Green Bay made before the April 7 election.
Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said allowing for in-person voting would be deadly.
"In-person voting, by definition, inhibits our ability to physically distance. The recent consolidation of polling locations in many parts of Wisconsin would result in mass gatherings. In-person voting would, without questions, accelerate the transmission of COVID-19," Palm said the day before the election. "And an increase in the number of cases in Wisconsin would result in more deaths."
Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said that prediction didn't come true.
“The over the top, hysterical language used by Democrats leading up to the election that was clearly wrong is exactly why we should not make last minute, unconstitutional changes to our election laws,” Hitt said. “Such dramatic changes under false pretenses erodes our democracy.”
DHS this week said 52 coronavirus cases might be tied to the election, but no one knows for sure.
Wisconsin Republican Executive Director Mark Jefferson said Democrats in the state are not apologizing, or even acknowledging what they said.
“What’s striking here is the disappointment of Democrats, and even their continued denial that there was no election-caused spike in COVID-19 cases," Jefferson said. "The Wisconsin Democrat party and their allies in numerous media outlets eagerly predicted a massive spike, with gruesome hopes on capitalizing politically. They sought to exploit a global pandemic to fit their narrative and failed.”