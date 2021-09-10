(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin are using words like “unconstitutional” and “illegal” to describe President Biden’s latest coronavirus plan.
The president on Thursday unveiled a plan that orders all businesses with 100 or more workers to require their employees get the coronavirus vaccine.
Rep. Barb Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, said the president’s plan steps-over so many traditional norms and Constitutional limits on his power.
“[President] Biden knows full well that such an edict is a violation of the very constitution he swore to uphold,” Dittrich said. “Let me be clear, I have NEVER been against vaccines! However, I will always stand against tyranny and government overreach. President Biden revealed his true beliefs when he said, ‘This is not about freedom or personal choice.’”
Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac, took particular offense to President Biden’s comment that the nation’s "patience is wearing thin" over the unvaccinated.
“My patience is wearing thin for a president who is willing to exert federal control over the most personal of decisions – healthcare,” Thiesfedlt said. “My patience is wearing thin for a president and a governor who weaponize government agencies for political gain. My patience is wearing thin for a president who is willing to violate the constitutional rights of Americans to distract from his falling poll numbers due to his other international and domestic failures. My patience is wearing thin for a president and a governor who invoke illegal, precedent-setting executive powers knowing it will likely take months for the courts to catch up.”
Dittrich said she doesn’t expect Gov. Tony Evers to challenge the president’s new orders, but she hopes some governors do.
“Despite the fact we cannot expect appropriate action to be taken by our weak governor, I am encouraged to see governors from around our nation indicate they will be taking up this fight in our courts,” Dittrich said. “Rest assured, I will continue to fight for my constituents in Madison and speak up when our God given rights and freedoms are threatened in the name of preserving safety.”