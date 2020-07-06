(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is trying again to explain his proposal to swap Juneteenth in favor of Columbus Day.
Johnson, Wisconsin, released a statement that tries to make the point he simply wanted to save taxpayers money by not adding another paid federal holiday to the country's holiday schedule.
“Although the substitute amendment I offered to the Juneteenth holiday bill had the desired effect of slowing down the passage of a new paid day off for federal workers, many were not happy with the proposal to swap a holiday celebrating emancipation with Columbus Day,” Johnson said.
Some were critical of the effort.
Fox News Host Tucker Carlson spent an entire segment of his show last week blasting Johnson for "caving" to the woke mob, and jumping on the Juneteenth bandwagon.
Johnson also faced several questions from conservatives in Wisconsin.
Hence the Friday clarification.
“Let me reiterate: I suggested Columbus Day for the swap because few Americans in the private sector get it as a paid holiday, and as a result, it is lightly celebrated, and would not be disruptive to most Americans’ schedules" Johnson said. "I was in no way deprecating Christopher Columbus’ achievements or expressing any value judgment regarding his place in history."
Johnson added that he wanted to speak up, and not allow Congress to add the cost of yet another holiday to the calendar. He says he succeeded in that.
But he is scuttling his swap plan.
“Instead of eliminating a current holiday to make room for Juneteenth Day, I will be proposing to reduce the number of paid leave days federal employees receive, to offset the cost of the new holiday celebrating emancipation," Johnson said. "This modification both preserves Columbus Day and the dollars of hard-working taxpayers.”