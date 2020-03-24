(The Center Square) – There continue to be a lot of people in businesses in Wisconsin who have a lot of questions about Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home order.
Both of the top Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday said they've been getting calls and messages from people who still aren't sure what the governor's order will mean for them.
"More than anything else, business owners need some sense of certainty," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told Jay Weber on WISN radio. "You want to know what do you think your sales are going to be, what do you think your sales are going to be, what do you think your employee needs are? Right now, none of those questions can be answered by the smartest people that we know."
Evers on Monday said the order was coming but offered no details. Evers on Tuesday clarified his order to stay home and close non-essential businesses. A list of what is staying open can be read here.
Both Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald criticized the governor for hinting about his order to stay at home and close businesses without giving any details.
"That was the one thing I was most upset about," Fitzgerald said. "Not only were we not in the loop as legislative leaders, we had no time to educate. So I think the chaos that's been out there for the past 24 hours is going to be very difficult to unwind."
Both Vos and Fitzgerald say they are now getting questions about how Wisconsin will enforce this order to stay home.
"I don't know how it's going to be enforced," Fitzgerald said. "That's the question I am getting from constituents and business people. What's the enforcement mechanism on this? We have seen in a couple of states where this was dropped early last week that it has been difficult to enforce."
Vos said he would like to think that Evers will not have the Wisconsin National Guard enforce the order.
"[Commanders] want the National Guard able to respond if, for some reason people get sick in an important part of our society," Vos said. "It is a wise move on the administration's part to do that. I don't think there is any plan to use the National Guard for some kind of marshal law."
Evers' office has said local law enforcement will be in charge of enforcing his order.
The order to stay at home takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on April 24, or until the governor cancels it.