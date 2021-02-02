(The Center Square) – The Republicans who will write Wisconsin’s next budget are warning Gov. Tony Evers not to repeat the mistakes of his first budget proposal.
Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam , and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, on Tuesday sent the governor a letter asking him to avoid a "Groundhog Day" budget.
“Do not send the legislature another budget like your first budget that was full of tax increases, excessive spending and divisive non-fiscal policy,” the two warned. “Our citizens deserve better.”
Born and Marklein said they want the governor to focus “on the details” in the spending plan he is supposed to send to lawmakers this month.
“We encourage you to reflect on Groundhog Day and avoid a repeat of your first budget proposal,” Born and Marlein wrote. “We hope you will, rather, remember the details of the legislature’s collaborative, responsible budget that you signed in 2019.”
That budget, Republicans point out, increased spending for public schools, invested more in rural broadband, paid for a statewide road building program, and cut taxes for middle-class families in the state.
Born and Marklein also point out Wisconsin is in far better financial shape than feared after the coronavirus outbreak.
“You have the immense luxury of starting your plan with an impressive surplus because we have made extraordinary efforts to protect the state’s checkbook,” the two wrote in their letter. “Despite the economic impacts and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, last week’s revenue projections were very positive. Wisconsin has the largest rainy day fund in the history of our state. All of these fiscal achievements are due to legislative Republican leadership, reforms and responsible budgeting over the last decade. We have funded our priorities, but we also spent within our means and we hope to see the same principles applied in the details of your next budget.”
Gov. Evers has not released the details of his state budget yet. Over the summer, the governor asked state agencies for their ideas with an eye toward holding the line on spending. Many did not heed that advice. For example, the state’s Department of Public Instruction asked for $1.5 billion more in the next two-year state budget.
Gov. Evers is scheduled to deliver his budget address to lawmakers on Feb. 16.