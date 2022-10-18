(The Center Square) – The Republicans responsible for crafting the state budget that resulted in Wisconsin's repeated record surpluses are not taking a victory lap.
Rep. Mark Born, Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, didn’t speak publicly about the new $4.3 billion budget surplus until The Center Square reached out.
Even then, the two refrained from boasting about Wisconsin’s latest budget snapshot.
“Wisconsin’s fiscal position is the result of both long-term responsible financial management by Republicans,” Rep. Born said. “As policymakers, it is our responsibility to continue being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
“Republicans in the legislature have reformed state spending since 2010. All of this responsible budgeting and fiscal management has put us in a strong financial position,” Marklein added.
The state’s Department of Administration last week released the numbers from the end of the last fiscal year. Those numbers show a $4.3 billion surplus and a $1.7 billion rainy day fund.
Wisconsin’s surplus is 70% higher than the surplus at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. The rainy day fund is the largest it’s been since 2018.
Marklein and Born said Gov. Evers shouldn’t get any credit for the state’s fiscal health.
“All the Governor did with this budget is sign it. He had absolutely no role in writing the budget. In fact, he threatened to veto it,” Marklein said. “I hope people remember that the Governor’s last budget proposal included more than a billion dollars in new taxes. The legislature’s budget, which the Governor is taking credit for, funded all of our priorities and cut taxes by $3.2 billion.”
The next conversation for lawmakers is how to use the surplus dollars.
Gov. Evers has talked about tax cuts or more spending.
Born and Marklein say it’s too soon to make those kinds of decisions.
“While Governor Evers has jumped to find new ways to spend the money of hard-working Wisconsinites, Republicans are monitoring where our economy is headed, so we can make the best financial decision for our citizens,” Born added.
“The Governor usually delivers a state budget to the legislature in February, so I think we’ll see potential plans for the surplus as we get closer to this roll-out,” Marklein said.
The DOA report also noted that Wisconsin saw a 5% jump in tax collections.
Born and Marklein said that’s likely a one-time jump because of the lingering tail of the coronavirus.
“Tax collections are up because the economy was flooded with cash by the federal government. But this may quickly come to an end. We must take a measured approach and consider all of the factors in our state finances before we spend any of it,” Marklein said.