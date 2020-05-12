(The Center Square) – There is a new report that highlights some of the problems with Wisconsin's April election, but one Republican lawmaker says the problems weren't across the entire state.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin released a report Monday that is says shows "widespread confusion and numerous obstacles" for voters in the April 7 election.
“Wisconsin voters confirmed our fears about holding an election during the coronavirus pandemic. The entire process was riddled with problems that made it more confusing and more difficult for Wisconsinites to exercise their right to vote, leading to disenfranchisement across the entire state," the League's Debra Cronmiller said. "In 25 years of election protection work, I have never seen an election as chaotic as this one.”
The report points to problems with mail-in ballots, confusion about the absentee voting process, limits on early voting in some communities, and a lack of social distancing at some polls for in-person voting.
But Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, said those problems didn't just happen on their own. And there weren't problems in most Wisconsin communities. Tusler said the League of Women Voters' report ignores that Democratic leaders in Wisconsin, in Milwaukee and Green Bay in particular, caused many of those problems.
"Milwaukee and Green Bay had chaos," Tusler said. "But it was self-induced chaos."
Election managers in Milwaukee and Green Bay both closed all but a handful of their polls just days before voters were set to vote.
"They made strange decisions to pack people together with a minimum number of voting locations instead of doing what worked, seemingly much better in the areas that were not Milwaukee and Green Bay," Tusler said.
As for problems with absentee ballots and general confusion, Tusler places those problems at the feet of Gov. Tony Evers.
"We were going one direction until three business days before the election, then our governor changed his mind," Tusler said. "And when the governor did that, he took away the certainty and the expectations that people had."
The League of Women Voters report also makes some suggestions like better contingency plans and a virus-response plan along with "voter registration improvements, better absentee voting practices, safer in-person voting options, changes to voter ID procedures, and better public access to the information needed to safely exercise the right to vote."
Tusler, who chairs the Assembly's Election Committee, said he's always open to new ideas to improve elections. But he's not sure that the recommendations from the League are new, and he's not sure they will improve elections in the state.