(The Center Square) – Remembrances are pouring in for Wisconsin’s first female lieutenant governor.
Margaret Farrow passed away Tuesday morning. She was 87.
Farrow served as Lt. Governor from May of 2001 until 2003 after former Gov. Tommy Thompson left Wisconsin to join the George W. Bush Administration.
Thompson on Tuesday praised Farrow.
"She was a grand lady of politics, of the Republican Party. And I always called her the Margaret Thatcher of Wisconsin,” Thompson said in a statement.
Farrow’s son, Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Paul Farrow, fondly recalled his mother.
“I feel fortunate and blessed to have been raised by one of my personal heroes,” Paul Farrow said in a statement. “She was a trailblazer. Not only because of her significant positions as a woman in what was very much a man’s world at the time, but because of the way she stood up for all of the people of our community and our state to represent their best interests for decades.”
Other Republicans remembered Farrow as well.
“She was a great leader who stood up for everyone in her community and represented our state with grace,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday. “She was incredibly talented and inspired many, not only because she was the first female Lieutenant Governor, but because of her long legacy of public service.”
“I was lucky to serve alongside Margaret for several years. In fact, when we served together, the majority of Republicans were women,” Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, said. “Margaret was passionate, tough, honest, and kind. She believed in her community and believed in our great state. It is impossible to have met Margaret Farrow and not be encouraged and inspired by her.”
Funeral arrangements for Farrow are pending.