(The Center Square) – Wisconsin gets high marks for its Right to Work law, a low minimum wage, and the lack of a state inheritance tax in the latest Rich States, Poor States report.
The annual report from American Legislative Exchange Council ranks states based on 15 different measurements. Wisconsin is ranked 15th overall.
“The trends highlighted in Rich States, Poor States tell a story of the free-market ideals that win for taxpayers, and the consequences that follow when they’re ignored,” ALEC CEO Lisa Nelson said.
While Wisconsin gets top marks for having a Right to Work law and not having a state inheritance tax, the state gets less than stellar marks for top marginal tax rates, the progressive nature of the personal income tax, and the high cost of workers’ compensation. Rich States, Poor States ranks Wisconsin 40th in the nation in all three categories. The report ranks Wisconsin 35th in the nation for corporate taxes and property tax burden.
While Wisconsin is just outside of the Top 10 nationally, it is much higher on the Rich States, Poor States list than most of its neighbors.
The report ranks Iowa 33rd overall, followed by Minnesota at 46th, and Illinois at 47th. The report ranks Michigan 16th, just behind Wisconsin.
“Rich States, Poor States economic outlook scores are a leading indicator of what’s to come,” Nelson said. “For years ALEC has highlighted the bright outlook of low tax states characterized by high scores and increasing population. The new census numbers and the congressional reapportionment to follow confirms Rich States, Poor States findings: People are voting with their feet. They’re headed to opportunity states.”
Utah is once again Rich States, Poor States’ top state, as it has been for the last 14 years. After that, Florida, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and North Carolina round out the top five.
New York is the worst state according to the report. Vermont, New Jersey, Illinois, and Minnesota round-out the bottom five.