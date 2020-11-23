(The Center Square) – It will take longer than expected to count the ballots for president in Wisconsin’s two largest counties.
Election managers in both Milwaukee and Dane counties say they will not finish their recount efforts until after Thanksgiving.
Milwaukee County’s clerk’s office is blaming President Donald Trump’s campaign for the delay.
Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers Chair Tim Posnanski told that to one of Trump's lawyers on Monday.
“I would note for the record that I believe there were delays caused by the Trump campaign and how certain observers were conducting themselves. And I anticipate we would be much further along in the process had that not occurred,” Posnanski said.
Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson on Sunday told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he doesn’t expect to be done recounting the ballots until “well past Thanksgiving.”
The focus of Trump’s campaign appears to be mail-in ballots and ballots of people who claimed to be indefinitely confined.
Voters who are indefinitely confined do not have to show voter ID, and the Trump campaign has long called them suspect. Recount managers have told counters to set aside any indefinitely confined ballots that have two different colors of ink. That may suggest that election clerks filled in parts of those ballots.
As of early Monday, President Trump’s team has challenged over 18,000 ballots from five Milwaukee County communities alone. That does not include the challenges to ballots from within the city of Milwaukee.
Joe Biden leads the president by just over 20,000 votes.
Wisconsin is facing a Dec. 1 deadline to finish the recount and certify the state’s vote.