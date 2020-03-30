(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's governor wants to mail every voter in the state an absentee ballot ahead of next week's election.
Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty President Rick Essenberg, who led a lawsuit to clean up the state's voter rolls, said Gov. Tony Evers' proposal would have been feasible if only Wisconsin's Election Commission had done its job months ago.
"Gov. Evers’ proposal to send a ballot in the mail to every registered voter might make sense if the Wisconsin Elections Commission kept the voter rolls clean and up to date, but we know that it does not," Essenberg said. "We know that commissioners have purposely left over 200,000 names on the rolls of voters who have moved from the addresses in question."
Evers said Wisconsin should mail absentee ballots to guard against the coronavirus.
Essenberg said mailing the ballots would not guard against a tainted election.
"Mailing ballots to those addresses would put those 200,000 ballots in the hands of individuals not entitled to them," Essenberg added.
Essenberg and WILL sued in November 2019 to force the Election Commission to remove the 200,000 voters. They all had either moved or refused to answer questions about their addresses. State law requires that local election clerks or the commission remove them within 30 days. An Ozaukee County judge ruled in December that the commission should remove the voters. Democrats on the Election Commission refused.
Essenberg said Democrats in Wisconsin are still playing games with the rules for voting for next month's election.
"Gov. Evers’ proposal to send a ballot in the mail to every registered voter might make sense if we were sure that the municipal clerks would require that each ballot be returned with a valid voter ID," Essenberg said. "But we know that the Dane County Clerk and the Milwaukee County Clerk are trying to evade the voter ID requirement and have been told by a state agency that their efforts are illegal."
The clerks last week said they will not require IDs be provided with absentee ballots as long as voters say they are "indefinitely confined."
Democrats on the Wisconsin Election Commission on Sunday refused to support an effort to rebuke the clerks for that idea.
Republicans on the commission and the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau say because the governor's Safer At Home order ends April 24, no one is confined indefinitely.
Essenberg said the idea of protecting voters from the coronavirus is noble. He says he cannot trust the people who are running the April election to do it fairly.
"Given the circumstances under which Wisconsin elections are being run, we need to take every precaution to ensure a fair election and that does not leave room for Gov. Evers’ current proposal," Essenberg said.
Voters will head to the polls in Wisconsin April 7.