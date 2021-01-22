(The Center Square) – Most police departments and sheriff’s offices in Wisconsin use police body or dashboard cameras. Those that don’t say it is too expensive.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday released the results of a survey on camera use in law enforcement across the state.
The results show nearly 90% of police departments and sheriff’s offices have and use some kind of camera on the job.
Kaul’s team quizzed 533 law enforcement agencies in the state, and 434 of them responded.
““This data provides — for the first time — a statewide overview of the use of body cameras and dashboard cameras by law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin,” Kaul said.
The survey found:
380 agencies (88% of respondents) indicated using at least one form of recording device among their officers.
210 agencies (48% of respondents) indicated using both dashboard and body-worn cameras.”
54 agencies indicated that they do not have any form of recording device.
Kaul said the findings could help Wisconsin lawmakers as they look at criminal justice reform in the state.
Of the police departments that don’t use body cameras, most say cost is the biggest issue.
“When asked about prohibitive factors preventing the use of recording devices, 87% cited cost,” the report stated. “Sixty five percent of agencies who do not use either form of recording device have an agency operating budget of less than $1 million.”
But not all.
Milwaukee’s police department responded to the survey. Despite having a budget exceeding $50 million, the department said “device costs” were a challenge to full-body camera implementation.
It is not just the cost of the camera police departments must swallow. Law enforcement agencies must archive the thousands of hours of footage recorded each day. The camera survey said, on average, departments keep that footage for at least 90 days.
Of the 220 agencies without body cameras, 72% said the device cost was concerned, 60% said it was the cost of storing the video that was keeping them from getting body cams. Many departments said it was both reasons.