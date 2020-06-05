(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's latest coronavirus count has hit two important thresholds.
Friday's report from the Department of Health Services shows more than 20,000 people have now tested positive for the virus. Since March 15, 20,249 people have tested positive.
Friday's report also shows that more than 300,000 people have tested negative for the virus. Since the same March 15 start date, 303,332 people have tested negative.
DHS says 633 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin's overall positive test rate is 6.6 percent.
DHS says 13,337 people have been declared recovered from the coronavirus. Another 6,278 are still within the 30-day window before they can be declared recovered.
There are 352 people in the hospital in Wisconsin because of the virus. DHS says 124 of them are in intensive care.
Hospitals across the state have 24 percent of hospital beds available. Just 330 of the state's 1,272 ventilators are in use.
The Department of Health Services plans to continue testing for the coronavirus.
The Wisconsin National Guard earlier this week said its teams were closing in on 100,000 tests given. Twenty-five National Guard teams continue to offer testing across the state.