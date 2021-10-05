(The Center Square) – Wisconsin has passed a new milestone for coronavirus deaths, but the numbers show the threat from the virus remains the same.
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services said Wisconsin passed 8,000 coronavirus deaths last week. Since April of 2020, 8,041 people have died from or with the virus.
DHS’ numbers also show:
- No one under age nine has died from the virus
- Just three people under 19 years old have passed away from the virus
- A little over 90% of coronavirus deaths have come in people 60 years old or older
- At least 3,234 of Wisconsin’s coronavirus deaths have come in nursing homes or long term care facilities. (That number may be higher because DHS can’t account for where 2,348 deaths occurred.)
Brett Healy, president of The MacIver Institute said all deaths are tragic, but said it’s important to put Wisconsin’s coronavirus deaths into the proper context.
“When this started, the public was told that most of us would get the virus and many of us would end up in the hospital hooked up to machines and tubes,” Healy told The Center Square. “Thankfully, that has largely not occurred. The vast majority of those who have passed away with COVID are the elderly with serious underlying health conditions. And many of the elderly who have passed away lived in a nursing home setting.”
In fact, just 456 people under age 60 have died from or with the virus over the past year and a half, despite the fact that people younger than 60 account for nearly 81% of all coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.
“We should have been targeting our mitigation efforts from the start at [the older] population instead of the blanket, ‘everyone is in mortal danger of dying’ approach that the government has forced upon us,” Healy added. “We need to figure out how we go about living our lives. We can do that if we have an honest and transparent conversation about the data and the risks involved.”