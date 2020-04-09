(The Center Square) – People in Wisconsin will be able to drive-through their church, but will not be able to walk in a few dozen state parks.
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday ordered the Department of Natural resources to close 40 state parks and recreational areas.
DNR said the order came "due to unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and the need to protect the health and safety of our visitors and staff."
State parks and hiking trails were one of the few public places originally left untouched by Gov. Evers' Safer at Home order. DNR said thousands of people took advantage of the park exemption.
"Several parks have had record attendance recently," the DNR wrote Thursday. "For the weekend of April 4-5, High Cliff had an estimated 16,457 visitors, Lapham Peak had an estimated 11,168 visitors, Kohler-Andrae had an estimated 8,469 visitors, Devil’s Lake had an estimated 7,647 visitors, Richard Bong had an estimated 3,884 visitors, and Mirror Lake had an estimated 2,870 visitors."
A full list of the parks that are closed is here.
The governor and his administration have repeatedly said that people must socially distance themselves. DNR said those kinds of crowds at the state's parks are not in-line with that idea.
"Although the Safer at Home order recognizes outdoor activity as an essential activity, people wishing to take a break outdoors are advised by public health officials to exercise in your local neighborhoods and maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more," the agency said in a statement. "Under the Safer at Home order, we must do all that we can to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
While parks are closing, some churches in Wisconsin will be opening for Easter. In a manner of speaking.
More than two dozen lawmakers wrote Evers on Thursday asking that he allow churches to hold either drive-through or smaller in-person services.
"While Wisconsinites appreciate the efforts made by our government officials to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, we, as government officials, cannot simply abandon the most fundamental rights under the United States and Wisconsin Constitutions, including but not limited to, the freedoms of assembly, religious exercise, and travel," the lawmakers wrote. "Nor can any branch of government, be it the legislative or executive, issue edicts, based neither on science [n]or the law, and expect such edicts to be upheld by the judicial courts or the court of public opinion."
A number of churches and temples have asked for ways to serve the faithful. This week is both Easter week and the first week of Passover.
The lawmakers note that churches in many communities have run into opposition, and local law enforcement, while trying to worship.
"As of the writing of this letter, churches in Taylor, Walworth, Waukesha, Outagamie and Dane counties have apparently received communications prohibiting any planned outdoor worship services even if specifically designed to comply with social distancing guidelines set forth by Emergency Orders #8 and #12," the lawmakers' letter states. "This guidance apparently also deemed travel to church services as 'nonessential.'"
Evers Thursday afternoon responded with guidance for churches in Wisconsin.
The governor said churches can hold services under the following circumstances:
- Parking lots with congregants staying in cars, avoiding person-to-person contact;
- Streaming online; and
- Having small gatherings (fewer than 10 people in each room) with multiple services.
"The people of WI have no clear guidance from day-to-day on how to live their lives, run their biz, or worship God," Sen. David Craig, R-Big Bend, wrote on Twitter.
"We can’t sit & refresh our Twitter feeds waiting for the latest vague edict from @GovEvers telling us how to live our lives," Craig added. "The Legislature must stop this madness!"