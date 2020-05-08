(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin National Guard is heading back to the polls.
Guard commanders on Friday announced that 250 troops will be assisting at the polls for Tuesday's special election in the northwoods.
“The service members will be trained and sent out to the communities in which they reside to serve as poll workers,” Brig. Gen. Robyn Blader said.
Voters in the state's 7th Congressional District will pick a replacement for former Congressman Sean Duffy Tuesday.
The election was scheduled for May 12 by Evers long before the coronavirus outbreak. The governor said because of the rural nature of the 7th, there was no need to push it back further or suspend in-person voting.
This is the second time this spring that the Wisconsin National Guard has worked the polls. Nearly 2,400 troops assisted local election managers in April's primary election.
“The support and assistance provided by our service members is a true testament to their professionalism, dedication and commitment regardless of the mission and the conditions under which the mission is executed. Our service members could not be prouder to serve the citizens of our communities, ensuring that democracy is still possible despite an ongoing pandemic," Blader said.
The troops will wear civilian clothes and work only in the communities where they live.
Blader said the National Guard will not be counting votes once their work at the polls is done.
“They will greet and check-in voters, monitor voting equipment, assist with keeping social distance and help sanitize,” Blader said. “Like other volunteer workers, they do not certify the results.”