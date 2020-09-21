(The Center Square) – The latest coronavirus snapshot in Wisconsin reveals the Wisconsin National Guard has been very busy since throughout the spring and summer of 2020.
Guard commanders on Monday said they would surpass 500,000 coronavirus tests by the end of the day.
“The Wisconsin National Guard has fulfilled a variety of roles across the state since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic began after a March 12 public health emergency declaration from Gov. Tony Evers,” the Guard said in an update on Monday. “As of Sep. 21, Wisconsin National Guard teams have collected 499,368 specimens statewide.”
National Guard troops have tested people in more than 60 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
The biggest operations are, of course, in Milwaukee and Madison.
Since March, the Guard said dozens of troops worked at isolation facilities in Milwaukee; worked at a phone bank to answer coronavirus calls; helped run a warehouse to supply frontline healthcare workers; and even assisted with Dane County’s coronavirus dead.
Commanders are also quick to point out the Wisconsin National Guard sent more than 3,000 troops to serve as poll workers in the April, May, and August elections.
Most of the cost for the Guard’s coronavirus operations has been covered by the federal government. That changed, however, in late August.
Gov. Tony Evers said the Pentagon changed its focus for reimbursing states. Wisconsin was left with a $4 million tab to continue its coronavirus testing efforts. It’s not clear how much more has been added to that tab since.