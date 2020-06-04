(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin National Guard is closing in on a coronavirus milestone.
Commanders this week said National Guard teams have collected more than 90,000 coronavirus test samples.
"The Wisconsin National Guard has fulfilled a variety of roles across the state since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic began after a March 12 public health emergency declaration from Gov. Tony Evers," the Guard said in a statement. "All told, nearly 1,300 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are now serving in direct support of the state’s response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses."
There are 25 different testing teams that are active across the state. The Guard has testing sites up and running in Dane, Door, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Portage, Racine, Waupaca, Waushara, and Washington counties.
"The teams, comprised of nearly 600 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen in total, established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities and health clinics, to private businesses, and community-based testing sites," the Guard added.
Overall, Wisconsin has tested more than 300,000 people for the coronavirus. Most people tested, over 290,000 of them, did not have the virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 19,892 people have tested positive. As of Thursday, 12,980 have recovered and 626 people have died from the virus. The state's positive test rate is about 4 percent.
Evers has said he wants to continue testing for the virus.
The Guard says it will continue its mission for as long as troops are needed.