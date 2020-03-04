Military families should have an easier time finding a job in Wisconsin.
Gov.Tony Evers signed a new law that rolls back some of the occupational licensing requirements for current or retired military members and their husbands or wives.
The legislation, Assembly Bill 731, was sponsored by Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah.
Tomah is home to one of Wisconsin's largest veterans' hospitals and is not far from Camp Douglas and Fort McCoy, the largest military spots in the state.
"Occupational licensing and license reciprocity is a tremendous issue for military members and their families," VanderMeer told The Center Square. "Given how often service members and their spouses relocate, state-by-state occupational licensing laws can often act as unnecessary barriers to employment."
She added that states have been working on rolling back licensing requirements since President Barack Obama challenged states to do so back in 2012. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a similar measure in January.
"I’m of a mindset that, as a legislative body, we should do whatever we can to allow service members and their spouses the opportunity to work in their chosen profession with as few bureaucratic and administrative hurdles as possible, and I think this proposal meets that ideal," VanderMeer added.
Her legislation recognizes licenses for a series of professions that military families obtained in other states.
State Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De-Depere, co-sponsored the legislation.
"You want people to work to their highest and best potential," Jacque said. "Certainly there is a number of ways that we can reduce barriers to be able to get people into very good family supporting jobs. Because they certainly are available throughout the state."
Jacque said employers in Wisconsin will benefit from the new law, as will the state as a whole.
"When we're on military bases we can tell people who are leaving the service, 'You get your one move, make it to Wisconsin," Jacque said. "This is just one more way that we can be friendly to folks who want to come to Wisconsin and work and start a family."
– The Center Square