Tyler Pudleiner, left, a teen who was among those injured in a parade last year in Waukesha, Wis., stands with members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies before a Veterans’ Day parade in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Grannies, who lost three members at that same Christmas parade, invited Pudleiner to help carry their banner. The driver of an SUV sped onto the Waukesha parade route Nov. 21, 2021, and hit and killed six people and injured more than 60 others. “I’ve said it from day one, that we're stronger than him. And in moments like this when we come together, we're showing it,” Pudleiner said.