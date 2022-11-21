(The Center Square) – It has been one year to the day since an angry, defiant man sped through the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the attack that killed six people and injured more than 60 others.
Leaders across the state, and people in Waukesha remembered the victims throughout the day.
“Kathy and I are keeping the entire Waukesha community in our thoughts today as we remember the extraordinary six people who were taken from us and all those whose lives were forever changed by the unthinkable Christmas parade tragedy one year ago today,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.
“One year ago today, the Waukesha community was partaking in a beloved community tradition that turned into a horrific tragedy changing lives forever. It was a violent, evil act that could have been prevented,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement of his own. “But today isn’t about the evil; it’s about remembering the community members we lost, supporting those still recovering, and thanking all the first responders and neighbors who rushed in to help.After this, we know Waukesha is not just strong, but stronger.”
Waukesha marked the one-year anniversary with a ceremony in Cutler Park, where the makeshift memorial to the parade’s victims first went up.
Waukesha Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, said it is important to remember what happened, and those who were killed, while also keeping an eye on the future.
“Today, we remember all of those who were injured and traumatized by the senseless violence and, of course, those who lost their lives: Tamara Carlson Durand, Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson, LeAnna “Lee” Owen, Wilhelm “Bill” Gospel, Jane Kulich, and Jackson Sparks. We grieve with the family and friends of the victims. We continue to pray that God’s comfort be with them,” Allen said. “We also look forward: resolved to do what is right to protect our community and committed to moving forward together in love. We are #WaukeshaStrong.”
Darrell Brooks Jr. was convicted on six counts of first degree homicide and more than 70 other charges for the parade attack. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole last week. In all, his sentence will top 1,200 years.
Brooks has said he will appeal his conviction.