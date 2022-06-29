(The Center Square) – Just the thought of blackouts has Wisconsin’s largest business group worried.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce on Tuesday held a public meeting with the lone Republican member of Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission to explain the concern about power generation across the Midwest this summer.
"I'm not hitting the panic button, but it is a wake-up call, perhaps what the political rhetoric would like to be and where the reality really does lie," PSC member Ellen Nowak said Tuesday.
The worries come after weeks of warning from MISO, the group that operates the Midwest’s energy network, about possible energy shortages.
MISO said that as fossil fuel plants in the Midwest come offline, there are not enough reliable, renewable replacements to replace them.
That could lead to blackouts or power shortages.
WMC President & CEO Kurt R. Bauer wrote a letter to the Biden Administration last week making that case that an uncertain power supply will cause huge disruptions across the economy.
“Manufacturers need energy to be affordable and reliable,” Bauer wrote in the letter. “Unfortunately, energy is no longer the former, while the latter is also in jeopardy.”
Bauer blamed green energy policies for the new fears over power reliability.
“We urge your Administration to adopt policies that will unleash the potential of inexpensive and efficient American energy,” Bauer wrote. “Failure to do so could result in Wisconsin and the United States losing our reputation as global leaders in advanced manufacturing.”
Two of Wisconsin’s largest utilities, WE Energies and Alliant Energy, last week announced plans to delay the closings of their coal-fired power plants for at least one year out of fears of not being able to meet energy demand in Wisconsin and across the Midwest.
Nowak said there is going to be a role for renewable energy like wind and solar in Wisconsin’s future, but she said that "political rhetoric and platitudes" won’t keep the lights on and the mills running this summer.