(The Center Square) – A lawsuit that sought to have hundreds of thousands of votes in two of Wisconsin’s largest counties thrown out is over before it ever got started.
A lawyer for three voters who filed a federal lawsuit on Friday alleging their votes were "diluted," scuttled the lawsuit on Monday.
The attorney, James Bopp, didn’t give a reason for dropping it.
The lawsuit asked a federal judge to disqualify ballots in Milwaukee, Dane, and Menominee counties because of the large number of absentee ballots in each. Each are Democrat-heavy counties.
Milwaukee’s mayor, Tom Barrett, on Monday told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the lawsuit was the “most frivolous lawsuit I have ever seen.”
The lawsuit focused on voters who claimed to be "indefinitely confined." That designation is supposed to be reserved for people who are home-bound or in a long-term care facility. In the spring, clerks in Milwaukee and Dane counties encouraged voters worried about the coronavirus to declare themselves indefinitely confined. Voters who are indefinitely confined do not have to follow Wisconsin’s voter ID law. The lawsuit also complained about local clerks allowing voters to "fix" errors on their ballots.
The lawsuit, however, did not include specific examples or sworn affidavits in the case.
The decision to drop the lawsuit comes on the day before Wisconsin’s Elections Commission takes control of the vote process.
Local election clerks and commissioners are supposed to have their vote counts to the Elections Commission by Tuesday. The Elections Commission then has until Dec. 1 to certify Wisconsin’s vote, but that may be delayed.
Elections Commission Administrator Meagen Wolfe on Friday said President Donald Trump’s campaign has talked about requesting a recount. His campaign has until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to request a recount. Wolfe said a recount could last a week or until early December.
Joe Biden has a 20,427 vote lead over Trump, according to Wisconsin’s unofficial vote totals.
Wolfe said it took them 10 days to count the ballots a second time during the presidential recount in 2016. She expects a similar timeline this time around.