(The Center Square) – The folks who lobby for local government in Wisconsin say the state's municipalities need more money.
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities wrapped up its annual conference last weekend in La Crosse, after which the League pressed state lawmakers for more money.
“[We continue] to highlight the dire, and in some cases life-threatening, impacts residents are seeing due to the broken system of funding local governments,” Jerry Deschane, the League’s executive director said. “We encourage all municipal leaders to continue telling their stories.”
Deschane said those stories include Manitowoc, which won’t be plowing neighborhood streets until there’s three feet of snow because it costs too much. Or the Village of Wausaukee which says it may have to borrow to keep its EMS services running.
“There has been an over reliance on property taxes to fund critical local services and many communities are at a breaking point due to a slow burning problem escalating over the years into a serious point of concern,” Deschane said.
The League wants state lawmakers to increase what’s called shared revenue. That’s about $1 billion in state tax dollars that are shared with cities and counties across the state. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau said shared revenue dollars have been just below $1 billion since about 1993.
Deshcane, and many local leaders say increasing that amount will help them avoid local tax increases.
Mike Hallquist, a Brookfield Alderman said on Twitter after the conference that if state lawmakers don’t find more money, local taxpayers could be asked to make up the difference.
“Very, very real possibility that by 2025 Brookfield is forced to either substantially cut core services our residents want, or we turn to a referendum,” he tweeted. This isn't a partisan or ideological problem, it's just a problem.”
But Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said asking local taxpayers to pay for local government isn’t a bad thing.
"The referendum process is available and being used across the state for local municipalities to make the case to voters on their desire for more tax dollars," LeMahieu said. "If voters agree with funding the services being proposed, I support their right to raise taxes on themselves."