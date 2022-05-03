(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senators, governor and candidates for public office are talking about the future of Roe v. Wade.
Gov. Tony Evers took to Twitter Monday night after a report on a leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision first made headlines. He vowed to fight to continue legal abortions in the state.
"Before I became governor, I promised I’d fight to protect access to abortion and reproductive rights. I’ve kept that promise, and I will fight every day as long as I’m governor,” Evers tweeted.
The Republican candidates, as expected, cheered the report.
“SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade. It’s about time!,” former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted.
"I pray this is true,” candidate Kevin Nicholson said in his own tweet.
New candidate Tim Michels echoed the same.
"Barbara and I have long worked for and prayed for this moment, and we hope this news proves to be true. As governor, I will always work to protect the unborn, while working to win hearts and minds,” he tweeted.
Wisconsin is one of 26 states where abortion would become illegal if Roe is indeed overturned.
The state’s two U.S. senators, also as expected, had differing views on the Roe report.
"If SCOTUS is going to legislate from the bench and turn back the clock 50 years on Roe v. Wade, then the Senate needs to pass my Women’s Health Protection Act, and if we need to eliminate the filibuster to get it done, we should do that too,” Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin said Monday night.
Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s first reaction was to the leak, not the specifics of the draft ruling itself.
"The goal of this unprecedented breach is to intimidate sitting Supreme Court justices. This is yet another example of how the radical left intends to ‘fundamentally transform’ America,” Johnson said in a tweet.