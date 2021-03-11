(The Center Square) – There’s legislation in the works that would make it clear cities and counties in Wisconsin cannot accept outside political money to run their elections.
The plan is coming together just days after a report gave an inside look at how Green Bay used a $1.6 million grant to give outside political activists unprecedented access to the city’s election process last fall.
Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, is writing the plan.
“It is deeply disturbing that out-of-state special interests sought to insert themselves into our Wisconsin election and ran roughshod over a municipal clerk who was doing the right thing,” Stroebel said Wednesday.
Emails published by Wisconsin Spotlight show how the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life connected Green Bay’s mayor with a well known Chicago Democratic activist. Wisconsin Spotlight says the activist and his team essentially pushed-out Green Bay’s clerk, and took over the city’s election operation.
“The released emails and news reports depict an appalling picture of overtly partisan individuals attempting to subvert a municipal clerk’s local systems and processes that were put in place to follow the law and efficiently administer an election,” Stroebel added.
His plan would make it clear that any money given to cities or counties for elections would have to be sent to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The money would then be split among all Wisconsin election clerks on a per-capita basis.
“We must ensure that these kinds of grants are transparent, come with no strings attached, and are equally distributed across the state,” Stroebel explained. “Large, out-of-state special interests should not be able to favor specific communities over others and strong-arm their way into election administration.”