(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Wisconsin are disagreeing over legislation Gov. Tony Evers says could help reduce police brutality.
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, called the governor's preferred plan, AB 1012, a wish list created by Democrats in Madison and Milwaukee that would hamstring police officers across the state.
“Assembly Bill 1012 and Senate Bill 892 were clearly written by liberal activists who have never served with law enforcement, and apparently never even talked or listened to them," Wanggaard said. "Micromanaging the force continuum in a state statute written by the most liberal Democrats in the Capitol won’t make things better and will likely make it worse."
The legislation would limit police officers to using force, deadly or otherwise, only a last resort.
It would also set a statewide standard for police training based on former President Barack Obama's old use-of-force guidelines.
Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Milwaukee, who helped write the legislation, calls it common sense.
“Wisconsin continues to have some of the worst racial disparities, including in the criminal justice system, in the country," Taylor said. "The brutal murder of George Floyd is the latest shocking example of centuries of pernicious, persistent racial discrimination. The time for reform is now."
Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, accused Wanggaard and other Republicans of wanting to protect police officers.
"Senator Wanggaard's comments shed light on the priorities of legislative Republicans, who have known for years that Wisconsin continues to be one of the worst places to raise a Black child," Johnson said. "“Four hundred years of systemic racism and discrimination has blocked Black Americans from justice, opportunity, and equity. We are tired and we are crying out for change, and that means changing the policies that allow for these injustices to occur."
Wanggaard said he is open to a conversation about better police tactics, but added Democrats must be open and serious about it as well.
“Gov. Evers knows I have been working with law enforcement, activists and legal experts on a new way to investigate and prevent deaths in police custody. In the coming weeks and months, I hope to have something that all of Wisconsin can support that will hopefully prevent these horrific events in the future," Wanggaard said. "If Gov. Evers wants to have a productive conversation about the use of force, and preventing these horrific acts, he knows my number. After two years, Gov. Evers should know that dictating to the legislature is neither productive nor bipartisan."
AB 1012 was introduced in the Assembly last year. It went nowhere. Lawmakers would have to introduce a new version if it is to be considered next year.