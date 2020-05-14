(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin say they don't want to see Safer at Home, or anything like it, ever again.
Lawmakers are looking at what comes next after the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.
"I would not support any type of similar rule at the local level, because they would all violate our fundamental rights," Sen. Dave Craig, R-Big Bend, told WISN's Jay Weber Thursday morning. "We should not have anything that looks like the governor's order."
Ever's Safer at Home order kept most businesses in the state closed and encouraged people to stay home.
The Supreme Court ended the order when it declared Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm overstepped her authority by extending the order without going to the legislature first.
Evers on Thursday blamed Republicans.
"Republican legislators have convinced 4 justices to throw our state into chaos," Evers said in a statement Thursday.
Sen. Duey Stroebel doesn't buy that argument.
"If you think the citizens of this state are a bunch of fools incapable of handling their lives in an appropriate manner, then I guess we might be into chaos," Stroebel said of the governor's take.
Stroebel said people and business owners were level headed and smart before the Safer at Home order, and will be again now that it has been struck down.
Evers said he is now looking to what comes next.
“I am disappointed in the decision, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of the people of our state," Evers' statement added. "After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same.”
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told WISN's Weber that he will meet with the governor Thursday to talk about the next step.
Fitzgerald said that won't be a discussion about bars, restaurants, and shopping malls.
"The focus moving forward should be about the bigger, broader questions," Fitzgerald said. "Like are K-12 schools coming back in the fall? Is the UW System going to have kids loading up their cars and driving down and move into a dorm room? What are you going to do about gatherings like weddings and banquet halls?"
Fitzgerald said he hopes that lawmakers and the governor don't have to start that discussion from scratch.
"This is something that could have been done three weeks ago," Fitzgerald added.
Many cities and counties in Wisconsin have their own emergency or Safer at Home orders. Fitzgerald says he doesn't have a problem with letting those continue for another week, or until local voters demand their communities be reopened.