(The Center Square) – Wisconsin lawmakers are looking at ways to possibly change how voters pick candidates for Congress and the U.S. Senate.
The State Senate’s Committee on Elections on Tuesday held a hearing on Final Five voting for federal offices.
Final Five voting eliminates Republican or Democratic primaries by having all candidates appear on the ballot together. The top five would then move on to the general election.
Voters would then rank their favorite candidates for office, the winner would be the candidate with the most first or second choice votes.
Both Republicans and Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol support the idea.
“I believe this bill will allow our federal elected officials to better represent Wisconsinites in Washington, D.C.,” Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, told the committee. “It encourages politicians to reach across the aisle to solve issues together.”
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, said Final Five voting won’t just improve the tone and tenor of service in office. He said people running for office may drop some of their attack ads if they have to compete against more candidates and more ideas.
“This type of reform is needed to make government more effective, to encourage more civil and constructive campaigns, and promote the discourse of diverse ideas.”
Wisconsin is one of many states that are talking about Final Five voting, but only two use it. Currently Alaska and Maine are the only states that allow voters to rank their choices for Congress and the U.S. Senate. Nearly two dozen cities use Final Five voting at the local level.
While there is bipartisan support for the idea in the legislature, Wisconsin’s legislative leaders have not yet weighed in on the change. So it remains to be seen if lawmakers will do more than talk about it.