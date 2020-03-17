(The Center Square) – Wisconsin lawmakers are getting ready to do something about the coronavirus. Even though no one is sure what that something will be.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, on Tuesday said the Wisconsin Senate is canceling session this month.
"I have decided to postpone the Senate’s planned March floor period," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "This is out of an abundance of caution for Senators, their family members, and staff members who may be vulnerable to coronavirus."
The Wisconsin Senate was supposed to be in Madison for three days next week. The State Assembly adjourned for the year last month.
Fitzgerald said he made the decision to postpone the session after speaking with senators.
But, Fitzgerald added, lawmakers will return at some point this spring to deal with the coronavirus.
“The Wisconsin State Senate will continue to function during this public health emergency," Fitzgerald said. "After discussions with Speaker [Robin] Vos, the Legislature will call an extraordinary session this spring so the Senate can complete our business."
Fitzgerald is reportedly in the "early stages" of talks with Gov. Tony Evers about a coronavirus aid package. There are no details as to what that package will include.
Lawmakers will most certainly have to clear things up for Wisconsin's public schools.
The Department of Public Instruction on Tuesday said the state will not be able to move forward with required standardized tests, and will need some legislative help to deal with hundreds of thousands of school kids who will likely have incomplete report cards at the end of the school year.