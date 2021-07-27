(The Center Square) – Tuesday’s return to the Wisconsin Capitol is noteworthy for what did not happen.
Republicans in the State Assembly, as expected, failed to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of the plan to end enhanced unemployment benefits in the state. Lawmakers, also as expected, ignored the governor’s call for a special session on school funding.
The Assembly debate over the unemployment benefits veto got heated.
House Speaker pro tempore Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, muted the microphone of Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, after she cursed on the Assembly Floor.
Foul language is not allowed in the Assembly chambers.
In general, Assembly Democrats argued that there’s no evidence the enhanced unemployment benefits are keeping people from going back to work.
“We’ve had a low-wage worker shortage for years,” Hong said not long before she cursed at Republicans.
Assembly Republicans say Wisconsin’s worker shortage has turned into a worker emergency because of the extra federal benefits.
“If you pay somebody more to not work, far too many people will choose the option to stay home and do whatever they want in their leisure rather than go to work,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Tuesday. “That is not a rocket science concept.”
The veto override vote was along party lines, with two Republicans and one Democrat not voting. It fell short of the two-thirds threshold needed to override the governor.
Republicans also ignored Gov. Evers’ request for a special session on school funding.
Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said the new state budget contains billions of dollars in new money for Wisconsin public schools.
“Two-and-a-half weeks ago the governor just signed a budget that had major investments in education, and nothing has changed in those two-and-a-half weeks,” Born explained.