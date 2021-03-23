(The Center Square) – Lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol want to have a say in spending the state’s billions of dollars in federal stimulus money.
Republicans at the statehouse on Tuesday pushed to give the legislature some say in how Wisconsin’s $5.1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent.
“It seems like the Democrats want to have a piggy bank, where they can choose to give the money with no oversight, no transparency, and no ability to judge whether it’s the best decision until the money is out the door,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told reporters on Tuesday.
Wisconsin will get $3.7 billion in ARPA money, and another $1.4 billion for schools in the state. That is more than double the $2 billion that Wisconsin got in the last round of stimulus money back in 2020.
Vos said Wisconsin doesn’t need the money. But he said he also doesn’t want to see the money wasted.
Democrats at the Capitol say allowing Republicans, who control the legislature, to decide how the money will be spent will politicize and gum-up the spending process.
“Gov. Evers is the executive. And the public health management of a pandemic belongs in the executive branch,” Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh said. “They have the professionals and the agencies there. They don’t have politicians who are influencing the decisions that are ultimately being made.”
Vos said Democrats allowed the legislature to have some say over stimulus funds under President Obama back when they controlled state government.
Hintz accused Republicans of trying to stifle Gov. Evers for years, and said that’s led to bad blood at the Capitol.
“If they want to be governor, then run for governor,” Hintz said. “But don’t try and have a group of politicians micromanage what is in the best interest of the state, and delay things.”
Gov. Evers has four years to spend Wisconsin’s stimulus money. Vos said he hopes there is a chance to work together on a priorities list.
The governor has not yet said how he plans to spend any of the money.