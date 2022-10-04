(The Center Square) – In less than a minute, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature gaveled in and out of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ special session on abortion.
Most lawmakers didn’t even bother to drive to Madison for what was expected to be a nonstarter.
The few Democrats who were at the Capitol complained after the seconds-long adjournment Tuesday morning.
“It took less than 20 seconds for Senate Republicans to gavel out of Governor Evers’ special session,” Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison tweeted afterward. “The actions of my Republican colleagues are anti-choice, anti-women, and anti-democracy.”
Agard was one of three Democrats in the Senate Chamber for the gavel-and-go session. The only Republican in the chamber was the senator who banged the gavel, state Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield.
It took the same 20 seconds-or-so to adjourn the governor’s special session in the Assembly as well.
Democrats there wore T-shirts that read “Abortion is health care.”
Evers called for the special session last month as a way to get a new abortion law.
The governor wants lawmakers to change the Wisconsin Constitution to allow for direct and binding referendum questions. Evers said the special session was about making the “will of the people the law of the land.”
On Tuesday, he accused Republicans of failing to act on that idea.
“We called this special session today to create a pathway for Wisconsinites to repeal the archaic 1849 ban on abortion in Wisconsin. I believe the people deserve more of a voice – and since they’ve been failed by the Republicans in this building,” the governor said. “We should give the people an opportunity to vote on these important issues. The people of this state should have the right to take a stand at the ballot box.”
Republicans called Evers’ special session an election-year ploy when he first announced it. Evers is challenged by Republican Tim Michels five weeks from today.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said at the time that Republicans planned to ignore the special session because lawmakers have not changed their views about abortion.
"Wisconsin law has not changed and our pro-life position has not changed," LeMahieu said in September. "We will gavel out of another blatantly political special session call from this partisan governor."