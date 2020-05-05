(The Center Square) – One of the legislators who helps write Wisconsin's budget wants to see people get their unemployment checks faster.
Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, on Monday urged Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development to expedite unemployment claims.
“We believe that one option DWD should explore is developing pre-approval procedures for certain unemployment insurance claims that have a high likelihood of approval pending any reviews the Department may need to conduct," Nygren said. "Similar practices are done in Medicaid to allow vulnerable individuals to receive health care as expeditiously as possible.”
Nygren and 35 other lawmakers sent a letter to DWD Secretary Caleb Frotstman, urging him to "explore all options necessary to speed up the processing of unemployment insurance claims.”
The number of people filing for unemployment in Wisconsin has skyrocketed in recent weeks.
DWD said Monday nearly a half million people have filed unemployment claims. The department said it's paid more than $389 million in unemployment benefits.
Nygren said those numbers show the need in the state, and also highlight why it is taking so long for some people to get their unemployment benefits.
"Every day we are contacted by individuals who have been waiting weeks, some more than a month, to have their claims reviewed," Nygren said. "Unfortunately, bills and other necessary expenses have not been put on pause. DWD should be doing all that they can and thinking outside the box to expedite these claims.”