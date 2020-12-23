(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s newest tool to track the coronavirus is now online.
The state’s Department of Health Services on Wednesday launched the Wisconsin Exposure Notification App.
The app, which is already installed on iPhones, uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously ping nearby smartphones, which then alerts people when someone who tests positive notifies the app.
“This is another tool in our toolbox for helping stop the spread across Wisconsin,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “This app is completely voluntary, but the more people who use it, the more effective it will be. Now that we have a vaccine, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, folks, but we’re not in the clear just yet — we still need everyone to do their part to help fight this virus.”
Android phone users will need to download the app, and everyone who wants to use it will have to opt in.
DHS and the Evers Administration are stressing that while the app will help track the spread of the coronavirus, it will not track people.
“Wisconsin Exposure Notification does not use, collect, or store any GPS data or personal details,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “Instead, it uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously share Bluetooth signals with other smartphones using the app nearby. Wisconsinites who use the app will receive a text message if they test positive for COVID-19 asking if they want to notify other people who were in their close proximity for at least 15 minutes (as tracked by their phone) that they have been exposed to COVID-19.”
DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said, just like the coronavirus vaccine, the more people who use the app, the better.
“By downloading or enabling the app, and entering your code if you test positive, you can help notify people of exposure, which can help stop the spread,” Palm said.