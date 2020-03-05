Wisconsin is joining 18 other states in suing to stop the Trump Administration from shifting money away from the Pentagon to pay for the wall along the southern border.
Gov. Tony Evers authorized the state to join the lawsuit.
The governor says by taking money from the Pentagon, the Trump Administration is essentially taking money away from the Wisconsin National Guard.
“This diversion by the Trump Administration is a wasteful use of taxpayer dollars and neglects the needs of our state National Guard units,” Evers said.
The governor said the total cost to Wisconsin could be as high as $200 million.
"Wisconsin has much at stake in this lawsuit as the diversion would include over $100 million in funding for military equipment manufactured exclusively by Wisconsin companies," Evers' office said in a statement Wednesday. "Military construction projects in [several] states also remain at risk of being defunded, including over $97 million for projects planned in Wisconsin alone."
The $100 million in military equipment are the trucks being built in Oshkosh by the Oshkosh Corp. that are to be delivered to Army and Marine units.
Oshkosh won a contract in 2015 to build as much as $30 billion in military vehicles over 25 years. There are 20 years left on the deal.
President Donald Trump's 2021 budget includes a nearly $4 billion shift in money from the Pentagon to the border wall. It is the second year in a row that the president has ordered such a move.
The Supreme Court last year ruled that the president can move money around to pay for the wall. Evers' disagrees.
"There is simply no justification for the president’s continued desire to create a crisis at the border, and this move negatively impacts not only Wisconsin’s economy, but the safety of our communities," Evers said.
In addition to Wisconsin, the states of Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia are all part of the lawsuit as well.