(The Center Square) – There is another fight coming before the November election.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Monday submitted a rules petition to the Wisconsin Election Commission, asking commission members to clarify the state's rules for ballot harvesting.
"The problem with ballot harvesting should be obvious," WILL President Rick Esenberg told News Talk 1130 WISN's Jay Weber Monday. "The people who are likely to do this are partisans. And this creates the possibility that, say a Democratic operative or a Republican operative, may place pressure on a voter, they may alter the ballot, they may refuse to return the ballots of individuals who they feel voted for the wrong candidate."
Esenberg wants the Wisconsin Election Commission to essentially declare whether ballot harvesting by third party groups is legal or not in Wisconsin.
Esenberg says the current state law seems to say that ballot harvesting is illegal.
"Wisconsin law itself doesn't directly address the question," Esenberg explained. "It seems to be written in a way that assumes the voter will be the one to request the absentee ballot, and the voter is the one who has to return it."
But the law does not explicitly say how that would work.
Questions about absentee ballots are taking on new importance in Wisconsin. The WEC is pushing toward a massive expansion of absentee and voting-by-mail.
The commission last month agreed to mail an absentee ballot application to almost every registered voter in the state. That's nearly 3 million voters.
Esenberg said the concern is millions of absentee ballots in the mail creates a lot of room for voter fraud.
"We had an election overturned, the Ninth District Congressional election in North Carolina in 2018 was overturned over allegations of ballot harvesting," Esenberg said. "And it wasn't the Democrats who did it. It was the Republicans. Voter fraud can be a bipartisan sin."
The suit is WILL's second go-round with the WEC. Esenberg filed a lawsuit last year asking a judge to require the Commission to clean-up the state's voter rolls. Anywhere between 150,000 and 120,000 voters are still in the state's voter system despite having questionable addresses or not voting in years. Wisconsin law requires that list clean-up after 30 days. The Commission refused to do that. The legal back-and-forth is now headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.