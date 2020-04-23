(The Center Square) – One of Wisconsin's conservative groups says the question at the heart of the lawsuit over Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order is very simple.
"This case is not about what we should do," Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty President Rick Essenberg said Wednesday. "It's about who gets to decide."
Essenberg told News Talk 1130 WISN's Jay Weber that the Republicans who are challenging the governor's order to keep people at home and keep businesses closed have a strong case.
"If the governor needs to declare an emergency, the governor can do it. But only until there is an opportunity for the legislature to weigh in," Essenberg said.
The lawsuit argues Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm exceeded their authority by extending the Safer at Home order until May 26.
"The legislature is arguing that whatever power [Palm] has cannot be used by simply issuing an order. She has to go through a rule-making process," Essenberg said. "But that also gives the legislature an opportunity to weigh in, be at the table and block the rule."
Evers responded to the lawsuit earlier this week by saying that if Republicans win their challenge, then "people will die."
Essenberg said the lawsuit is not about stopping the spread of the coronavirus. He said it is about making sure the people's elected representatives aren't stepped on by the governor and his administration.
"Whatever you think should happen with the lockdown order, that should bother us," Essenberg said. "We shouldn't want to have one executive official, even if she is acting at the behest of the governor, to have that much authority."