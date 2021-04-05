(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s latest coronavirus vaccine count is encouraging.
The state’s Department of Health Services on Monday reported 33% of people in the state, or 1.9 million people, have gotten one dose of the vaccine. Another 20%, or 1.1 million people, have received both doses.
The numbers come as Wisconsin expanded eligibility for the vaccine on Monday.
“We are excited to give everyone 16 and older the opportunity to continue protecting themselves and their loved ones from this virus. It will take patience, but we encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a statement.
Wisconsin had limited eligibility to people 65-and-up, people in certain zip codes in Milwaukee, and people with a wide range of health conditions. The new expansion covers just about anyone who can take the vaccine.
Timberlake said people in Wisconsin continue to need a vaccine appointment, though she said those are becoming easier to get.
“The demand for the vaccine is still larger than the supply. However, opening up eligibility allows communities to continue their vaccination pace and schedule appointments,” Timberlake’s statement continued. “Vaccine providers can and should continue to prioritize anyone previously eligible such as public-facing essential workers and people with medical conditions.”
DHS administered just over 342,000 vaccine doses last week, down a bit from the week before.
DHS said on Twitter Monday that people who want the vaccine should check with their employer, then check with the county health department. If they still cannot schedule an appointment, they should check with pharmacies, including Kroger stores and Walmart.