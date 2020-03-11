(The Center Square) – Overall, Wisconsin's high school graduation rate is now at 90 percent. But there are gaps when comparing different demographic groups.
The state's Department of Public Instruction on Tuesday released the latest report on graduation.
Overall, 90 percent of high school students in the 2018-2019 school years graduated in four years.
"The promising trends we see among Wisconsin graduates are a tribute to the tireless work and dedication of our teachers and students,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said.
The 2018-2019 numbers are up a bit. In the 2017 school year, Wisconsin's graduation rate was 89.6 overall. In 2016, the state's graduation rate was 88.6. In 2015, the graduation rate was 88.2.
DPI noted that while most subgroups did improve their graduation rates in 2018 and 2019, there is still a demographics gap.
About 71.3 percent of African American students graduated in four years during the last school year. The numbers show 78.7 percent of Native American students graduated on time in 2018. English language learners are also trailing. DPI's numbers show 74.6 percent of students whose first language is not English graduated in four years.
The graduation numbers for both white and Asian students in Wisconsin are both over 90 percent.