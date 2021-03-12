(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s largest business group says manufacturing workers should be added to the state’s coronavirus vaccine eligibility list.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce on Thursday said people who work in mills, manufacturing, and shops across the state were left out of Phase 1a and Phase 1b eligibility, and now it appears they are being left out of Phase 1c as well.
“Unlike some businesses, the hard-working and dedicated ‘shop floor’ employees of manufacturing companies haven’t been able to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic,” WMC CEO Kurt Bauer said. “Instead, as essential employees, they showed up to work day after day in order to buoy the Wisconsin economy and produce the critical products our state and nation needed.”
Bauer is quick to point out that some of those workers in Wisconsin produced some of the protective and cleaning supplies for the entire country. That includes paper towels, toilet paper, and cleaning wipes at mills across the state.
Bauer said school teachers, grocery store workers, and government employees have all been declared essential and eligible for the vaccine. He wants the same respect for manufacturing workers.
“Despite their contribution to our economy and the elevated risk exposure many manufacturing employees face, they will have to wait until May to be in line with everyone else to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin,” Bauer added. “This is simply unfair.”
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services this week announced that people with pre-existing health conditions between the ages of 16 and 64, the so-called Phase 1c, will become eligible for the vaccine on March 29.