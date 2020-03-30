(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's governor says the coronavirus outbreak will get worse. But none of his top health officials are willing to guess what that means.
"We are headed into the worst of this folks," Gov. Tony Evers told reporters Monday. "Many of us would like to just wake up from this nightmare and say it never happened."
The state's Department of Health Services said there are now 1,221 people who are sick with the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Fourteen people have died from it. Another 15,800 have been tested and confirmed not sick.
"The responsible thing to do is to plan for the worst and hope for the best. So that's exactly what we are doing." Evers added.
But no one has any guess as to what the worst could look like.
DHS Secretary designee Andrea Palm on Monday refused to stand by her claim last week that 22,000 people could get sick and 1,500 people could die from the virus by April 8 if people did not strictly abide by Evers' Safer at Home order.
"You can see our daily numbers as well as we can," Palm told a reporter. "We really do believe it will be another 10-plus days before we are going to be able to start to see evidence of a flattening off of new daily cases."
Palm said DHS is running about 2,000 tests a day and there are no backlogs. DHS says hospitals are prioritizing tests for healthcare workers and people who are most at risk. Doctors say they are not turning anyone away, as long as people have a doctor's note for a test.
Evers said Wisconsin is working to find protective health care gear such as masks, respirators, face shields, gloves and foot coverings. He said there are shortages because all states are looking for the same things.
The other lingering question about Wisconsin and the coronavirus outbreak is about next week's primary election.
Evers said Monday that he continues to want to see the election on April 7.
"Nothing has changed from my vantage point. It's part of state law, it's in state law, the date is set," Evers said. "We are encouraging lots of people to vote absentee and people are responding to that."
The governor did note there are a couple of lawsuits that seek to postpone the election or switch it to vote-by-mail only.