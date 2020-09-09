(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers promised 2 million face masks for Wisconsin students and teachers. Now he is blaming the federal government because those masks likely won’t be delivered.
Evers wrote FEMA this week, asking that the federal government continue to pay for personal protection equipment (PPE) as well as cleaning and testing supplies for Wisconsin schools.
“This strategy has included the acquisition and distribution of PPE and disinfectants to communities across the state to meet public health needs, including to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, prisons, and other congregate settings,” the governor wrote.
FEMA, earlier this month, announced changes to how it would reimburse cities and states for their coronavirus supplies.
FEMA said it will only pay for PPE for health care workers, patients, first responders and other emergency workers. That leaves out local schools.
Evers also promised schools about 4,200 thermometers. He also said he would send 60,000 masks to businesses throughout the state.
"These new limitations, if implemented, would require our state to revise its disaster response strategy midstream,” the governor added.
It’s not clear how many of those masks or thermometers have been delivered.
The governor’s office said they would be delivered with or without FEMA’s help.
Evers did not offer a price tag for the masks and thermometers when he promised them back in July.