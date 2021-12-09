(The Center Square) – The latest round of coronavirus relief money in Wisconsin is going to minor league baseball teams, movie theaters, and summer camps.
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced $14 million in what he is calling tourism grants.
“From Wautoma to Spooner, summer camps, movie theaters, and minor league sports teams are important parts of our communities and our state’s economy,” the governor said in a statement. “Unfortunately, like many businesses in our tourism industry, these folks have been hit particularly hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This investment will continue to help fuel our state’s recovery and ensure a strong rebound for our local communities.”
Movie theaters are actually getting the most money, $10 million in all. Tuesday’s grants are actually the second round of help for theaters in the state. Many of the same theaters got$10 million last year as well.
Minor league sports teams will split $2.8 million from this round of coronavirus relief. Those teams include most minor league baseball teams in the state, but Madison’s minor league soccer team and Milwaukee’s minor league hockey team are also in-line for $200,000 in grants a piece.
Summers camps across the state will split $1.8 million.
Eric Bott with Americans for Prosperity in Wisconsin said it’s important to remember that this money is coming from the state’s coronavirus stimulus reserve.
“Governor Evers sat on COVID relief dollars when they were needed most. Now that he’s facing mounting unpopularity and a tough election fight next year, he’s shelling-out cash to score political points,” Bott told The Center Square. “I think it’s hard to claim at this point that what Governor Evers is providing is Covid relief.”
The governor says the $14 million is part of a larger $140 million investment in the state’s tourism industry.