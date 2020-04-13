(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's coronavirus curve is flattening and the state has what it needs to take care of its sickest patients, but the governor is not saying when the state will reopen.
More to the point, Gov. Tony Evers on Monday said he's not ready to say anything about rescinding his Safer at Home order.
"We're not prepared to make a statement about that at this time," Evers told reporters Monday.
The latest official coronavirus count from the Department of Health Services is 3,428 confirmed cases and 15 deaths. That's 87 more confirmed cases and 10 more deaths than Sunday.
Evers said the numbers show that while people continue to contract with the coronavirus, fewer people are getting sick
"With Safer at Home, we have fewer infections, fewer confirmed cases, less strain on our hospital system, and more happy moments to celebrate," Evers said. "Because Safer at Home is saving lives."
The governor's order that closed businesses deemed nonessential across the state runs until April 24. He refused to answer questions about whether he will extend that order.
Both Evers and his health secretary, Andrea Palm, also talked about what would need to happen before Wisconsin could reopen for business.
"Whenever it is, it's not going to be flipping a switch," Evers said. "It's going to be making sure that we have a public health system in place to make sure we don't return to where we are today."
What does the public health system in the state look like now?
"We will continue to focus on increasing testing moving forward," Palm said. "We have 23 active labs running COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin today, with a daily lab capacity of 3,886 tests."
DHS doctors said on Monday that the state has hospital capacity and the ability to treat its sickest patients.
Palm said it is clear that the curve is flattening.
"It can sound discouraging to hear an increase in [the coronavirus numbers], but we have actually seen a decrease in the exponential growth as a result of Safer at Home," Palm said.
But even with that, Palm and Evers will not say when they will start to have the conversation about reopening Wisconsin.