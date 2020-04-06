(The Center Square) – Less than 24 hours before polls in Wisconsin were supposed to open, Gov. Tony Evers shut down in-person voting and pushed back the election.
Evers on Monday signed an executive order that moves Tuesday's election to June 9.
“Today, I signed an executive order suspending in-person voting for tomorrow’s election. Frankly, there’s no good answer to this problem — I wish it were easy," Evers said in a statement. "But as municipalities are consolidating polling locations, and absent legislative or court action, I cannot in good conscience stand by and do nothing. The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and that’s why I signed this executive order today.”
Just last week, Evers said he didn't think he has the legal authority to cancel in-person voting and/or move the election without cooperation from the Wisconsin legislature.
"We have three branches of government to ensure a system of checks and balances, and questions about our elections typically rely on all three playing a role," Evers tweeted on April 1. "If I could have changed the election on my own I would have but I can’t without violating state law."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos earlier on Monday criticized Evers for his flip-flops in response to the coronavirus.
"He says one thing one day, and he says another thing the next," Vos told Jay Weber on News/Talk 1130 WISN. "A prime example, we weren't going to have a shelter in place. One Sunday he told us that, then the next day he announced it. We weren't going to do anything about the election, then low and behold he said we should have an all-mail election ten days before the election."
Vos added: “This is another last minute flip-flop from the governor," in a statement Monday afternoon. "Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn’t either. Governor Evers can’t unilaterally run the state.”
Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald added that local election managers should not close their polls or tell voters to stay at home.
“The clerks of this state should stand ready to proceed with the election," they said.
The duo filed an appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.